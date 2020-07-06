Dil Bechara Trailer: Time Is Against Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi's Magical Love Story

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi in a still (courtesy mukeshchhabracc)

So good to see Sushant Singh Rajput onscreen! The Dil Bechara trailer, released just now, will take you through emotional highs and lows in just a few minutes. Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film and also marks actress Sanjana Sanghi's first film in a lead role. "We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love," wrote Sanjana Sanghi while sharing the Dil Bechara trailer on Twitter on Monday. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. Dil Bechara, which marks the directorial debut of casting director friend Mukesh Chhabra, is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also made into a Hollywood film.

Now, the trailer - the Dil Bechara trailer begins with Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizie Basu introducing her own self as a cancer patient. Enters Sushant Singh Rajput as the goofy, happy-go-lucky, sprightly Manny, who changes Kizie's life for the better, adding colours to her dreams and showering her with a whole lot of love. Manny also reveals he had a brush with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, but is a "fighter" now. However, Kizie's illness plays the antagonist in Kizie and Manny's love story, which prompts Manny to say these beautiful words: "We don't get to decide when to be born and when to die. But what we can decide is how to live our lives."

The second half of the trailer is a montage of Kizie and Manny's emotionally heavy moments - they realise time is not in their favour, goes on a trip to Paris but Kizie tries to cut off Manny from her life and is eventually reunited following Manny's incessant attempts to brighten up Kizie's days. Apart from being an emotional potboiler, the best thing about the Dil Bechara trailer is Manny's quirky and ROFL one-liners like: "I am a serial killer, you are a serial kisser!"

A day before the trailer release, Sanjana Sanghi tweeted about experiencing "pre-trailer jitters": "Nobody ever told me this is what pre-trailer jitters could feel like! My stomach is rumbling and roaring. I hope you all are with us. I know he is," she wrote.

Nobody ever told me this is what Pre-Trailer jitters could feel like! My stomach is RUMBLING & ROARING. I hope you all are with us. I know he is.#DilBecharaTrailerpic.twitter.com/ecBlnrF6zF — Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) July 5, 2020

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Award-winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film.