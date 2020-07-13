Sushant Singh Rajput Waltzing With Dil Bechara Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee - She Will 'Cherish This Memory Forever'

Sushant and Swastika in a still from video (courtesy swastikamukherjee13)

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets in Jamshedpur on Instagram recently. In Dil Bechara, Sushant will be seen as Manny while his love interest Kizie is played by Sanjana Sanghi - Swastika plays the role of her mother in Dil Bechara. Describing the cherished memory of Sushant, Swastika wrote: "He danced with Kizie and then he danced with me. I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh Chhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever." Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Swastika Mukherjee in this throwback video will put a smile to your face. Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14 - he was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Earlier, Swastika also dedicated this heart-warming note to Sanjana Sanghi: "You will always be my Kizie. My daughter. I wasn't new to motherhood but when one works, we adapt to our surroundings (that's what an actor learns over the years) and while we started working together, I never realised how a colleague turned into daughter like. I guess it's just the immense warmth you have in you. A happy go lucky girl who is all determined to create her mark and may she achieve all that she desires for. Shine on, kid!"

Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi filled up her Instagram with these memories of Sushant from Dil Bechara shooting days in Jamshedpur:

Dil Bechara is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also made into a Hollywood film. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers.