Sushant Singh Rajput Waltzing With Dil Bechara Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee - She Will 'Cherish This Memory Forever'

Highlights
- Swastika shared a BTS video of dancing with Sushant
- "Keep dancing with the stars, boy," wrote Swastika
- Swastika stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara'
Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets in Jamshedpur on Instagram recently. In Dil Bechara, Sushant will be seen as Manny while his love interest Kizie is played by Sanjana Sanghi - Swastika plays the role of her mother in Dil Bechara. Describing the cherished memory of Sushant, Swastika wrote: "He danced with Kizie and then he danced with me. I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh Chhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever." Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Swastika Mukherjee in this throwback video will put a smile to your face. Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14 - he was found dead at his Mumbai residence.
HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) . . I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. . . #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon
Earlier, Swastika also dedicated this heart-warming note to Sanjana Sanghi: "You will always be my Kizie. My daughter. I wasn't new to motherhood but when one works, we adapt to our surroundings (that's what an actor learns over the years) and while we started working together, I never realised how a colleague turned into daughter like. I guess it's just the immense warmth you have in you. A happy go lucky girl who is all determined to create her mark and may she achieve all that she desires for. Shine on, kid!"
Sanjana, Sanju, You will always be my Kizzie. My daughter. I wasn't new to motherhood but when one works, we adapt to our surroundings (that's what an actor learns over the years) and while we started working together, I never realised how a colleague turned into daughter like. I guess it's just the immense warmth you have in you. A happy go lucky girl who is all determined to create her mark :) and may she achieve all that she desires for. Shine on, kid! Maa will always love you ❤️ @sanjanasanghi96 #mykizzie #memories #tocreatingmemories #dilbecharatrailer
Meanwhile, Sanjana Sanghi filled up her Instagram with these memories of Sushant from Dil Bechara shooting days in Jamshedpur:
Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin 🎵 🎧 ,Dil Bechara 🖊 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @arrahman • One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don't know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• "Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!"• - @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @castingchhabra 😍💛 #SushantSinghRajput
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, "Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!" in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud's books. UGH.
Dil Bechara is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also made into a Hollywood film. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers.