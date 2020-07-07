A Line Sushant Singh Rajput Speaks In Dil Bechara Is Making Twitter Emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi in still from Dil Bechara (courtesy YouTube)

The Dil Bechara trailer, released on Monday, evoked mixed feelings - parts of it made us cry while Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's magical onscreen chemistry made us fall in love again. However, one particular dialogue, spoken by Sushant in the trailer, made fans quite a bit emotional - "We don't get to decide when to be born and when to die. But what we can decide is how to live our lives." Sushant's fans poured their heart out on Twitter, fondly remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy of work. Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. He was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Sushant was 34. The police, who are carrying out an investigation, say Sushant died by suicide.

"This dialogue from Dil Bechara trailer is heart-breaking," read a tweet while another emotional fan wrote: "Can't handle our tears". "This dialogue gave goosebumps," wrote another user while this confession appeared repeatedly in several tweets: "I'm in tears."

Based on John Green's best-selling novel The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara is the magical love story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput). In the trailer, the dialogue was spoken by Manny to cheer up Kizie, who has cancer.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

This Dialogue from #DilBecharaTrailer is heartbreaking when he says "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sake par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar skte hai" :(#SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/gQK2BUvDtu — Maggi (@JainMaggii) July 6, 2020

It's going to be so emotional and heartbreaking film. Can't handle our tears.

"Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum nahi decide kar sakhte hai par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakhte hai"

Sushant is still alive in our hearts. #DilBecharaTrailerpic.twitter.com/u6T28ntVIa — Beyond Sumit (@realbeyondsumit) July 6, 2020

"we don't get to decide when we're!94' or when we die , but we do get to decide how we live our life" I'm in tears #DilBecharaTrailerpic.twitter.com/hDBvYxW3lx — (@mrssoftmalhotra) July 6, 2020

Don't need any caption...His dialogue is enough to reach his fan's heart#DilBechara#DilBecharaTrailor . pic.twitter.com/yTRpmlAtuV — Chaiti Sarkar (@Chaiti_S) July 7, 2020

Watch the Dil Bechara trailer here:

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers.