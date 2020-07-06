Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Is 'Amazing,' Say Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar And Other Celebs

Sushant and Sanjana in a still from Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

The trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara released on the Internet on Monday and within minutes it took over the social media. The trailer prompted amazing reactions from Bollywood celebrities with actors like Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others giving it a thumbs up. Dil Bechara remains the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The film is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars and it also features Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. Sharing Dil Bechara's trailer, which garnered over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube within four hours of release, Anil Kapoor tweeted: "A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest. A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts. #DilBechara."

Kriti Sanon, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta, poured her heart out after watching the trailer. In a tweet, she wrote: "#DilBechara... It's gonna be really hard to watch this one... but how can I not? #Sushant" with a heartbroken emoji.

Farhan Akhtar, reacting to the trailer of Mukesh Chhabra-directed film, remembered Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest tweet. He wrote: "Just watched #DilBecharaTrailer .. it does of course remind us that we've lost a talented actor way too soon but it also brings a smile to the face with it's charming, bittersweet feel... my best wishes to Mukesh Chhabra and the team. Look forward to it."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instarram story with heart and star emojis.

Nawazuddin Siddique tweeted: "A very beautiful #DilBecharaTrailer is out now, please watch. Amazing work by Sushant Singh Rajput and wonderful direction by Mukesh Chhabra."

Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, also shared a heart-rending note for Sushant Singh Rajput along with the trailer. An excerpt from his note read: "Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath."

Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat and Mrunal Thakur also gave shout-outs to the film and the talented actor.

The trailer of Dil Bechara will have you glued to the screen through the length of it. It begins with Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizie Basu introducing herself as a cancer patient and then shows how Sushant Singh Rajput, a cheerful, sprightly guy called Manny, changes Kizie's life for the better. The trailer also shows the emotional moments that Kizie and Manny share together.

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers.

After Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment, the police launched an investigation and the cops said that he apparently died by suicide. The actor was known for his performances in films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che!.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)