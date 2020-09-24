Two Months After Dil Bechara's Release, Sanjana Sanghi Shares This Post 'In Loving Memory' Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant and Sanjana in a still from Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Two months after Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar, the actress shared a heart-warming Instagram post "in loving memory" of Mr Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. In her post, Sanjana Sanghi also thanked her fans for loving the film. Sharing a montage from the film with the track Alfareeda playing in the background, Sanjana wrote: "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory." Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Dil Bechara is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny, a happy-go-lucky and sprightly guy, and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie, who is a cancer patient. It shows how Manny teaches Kizie to live her life to the fullest.

Sanjana Sanghi often shares BTS pictures and videos featuring Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of the film. While one of the posts shows Sushant reading the script of the film with the actress, another features him having a whole lot of fun on the sets. Take a look:

Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor was known for his performances in films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che!.