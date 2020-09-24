Two Months After Dil Bechara's Release, Sanjana Sanghi Shares This Post 'In Loving Memory' Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Highlights
- "Thinking of you," wrote Sanjana
- 'Dil Bechara' has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra
- It is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars
Two months after Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar, the actress shared a heart-warming Instagram post "in loving memory" of Mr Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. In her post, Sanjana Sanghi also thanked her fans for loving the film. Sharing a montage from the film with the track Alfareeda playing in the background, Sanjana wrote: "#2MonthsOfDilBechara. 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. 2 months of Manny, Kizie and our world of Dil Bechara. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory." Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.
#2MonthsOfDilBechara 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It's what it was meant to do. The journey's been anything but easy. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory GratitudePeaceStrengthPositivity _______________ @swastikamukherjee13 @castingchhabra @sahilvaid24 @arrahman @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @hridaygattani @roo_cha @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #DilBechara
Dil Bechara is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny, a happy-go-lucky and sprightly guy, and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie, who is a cancer patient. It shows how Manny teaches Kizie to live her life to the fullest.
Sanjana Sanghi often shares BTS pictures and videos featuring Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of the film. While one of the posts shows Sushant reading the script of the film with the actress, another features him having a whole lot of fun on the sets. Take a look:
: BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. It's an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here's wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I'd told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie's Abhimanyuveer? I'll take it!
Moments. Memories. Experiences. Learning. Creation. Liberation. Unison. Yet another one of the endless moments I'd do anything to relive : Manny, Kizie, Ma-Baba and Durgesh Bhaiya sit down to workshop & do a reading of their favourite script, Dil Bechara. #ThinkingOfYou #JusticeForSushant #CBIForSSR Thank you for sharing. Posted @withregram @castingchhabra Reading #workshop #BTS @sushantsinghrajput @sanjanasanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13 @durgesh.kumar.14289210 best days #dilbechara #jamshedpur
Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The actor was known for his performances in films like Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che!.