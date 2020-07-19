Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi Live Their Dreams In Paris

Khulke Jeene Ka: A still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The next song from the album of Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara - Khulke Jeene Ka - dropped on the Internet on Sunday and we bet you will play it on loop. The song, which is about "living life to the fullest," has been beautifully shot in the "love capital of the world" - Paris. It shows Manny (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) living their dreams in Paris with Kizie's mom (played by Swastika Mukherjee) capturing their sweet and romantic moments on camera. The end of the track features Manny and Kizie sharing an intimate moment after spending the evening together.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, Khulke Jeene Ka has been composed, produced and arranged by AR Rahman while the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sharing the track on social media, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "You're finally going to be witnessing Manny turning Kizie's can'ts into cans; and her dreams into plans. Aa jao? Khulke Jeen Ka tareeka hum tumhe sikhate hain. This is Kizie and Manny's magical bond in the city of love."

Watch Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara here:

The makers of Dil Bechara, on Wednesday, released the track Taare Ginn from the film and it trended for a couple of days on social media. The song is about Manny and Kizie's dreamy prom night. Check it out here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Dil Bechara will be his last film.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24 for both subscribers and non-subscribers.