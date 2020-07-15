Dil Bechara Song Taare Ginn: Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story Is Chicken Soup For The Soul

Taare Ginn: Sushant and Sanjana in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The wait is over! The second track from the album of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara dropped on the Internet on Wednesday and it's everything we could have hoped for. The song explores the "beginnings of young love" between Manny (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and the "new feelings that come with it." It wouldn't be wrong to say that the love song is a candy for the soul. Taare Ginn is all about Manny and Kizie's dreamy prom night and the sweet memories that they share with each other on their special day.

Taare Ginn has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal while AR Rahman has composed and produced it. The soulful lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sharing the track on social media, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "Right in the middle of Kizie's ordinary life, this night made her dance a little, live a little and love a lot. Come and walk with us into this absolutely magical night."

Watch the song here:

Last week, the makers released the title track of the film - Dil Bechara. It shows a glimpse of Manny's infectious energy and how he lights up the life of Kizie in his own ways. In case you haven't seen the Dil Bechara title track yet, check it out now:

Dil Bechara will be the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The film, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24 for both subscribers and non-subscribers.