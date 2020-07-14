A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Sanjana Sanghi Re-Posts Old Tribute

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, actress Sanjana Sanghi, his co-star of upcoming movie Dil Bechara, reposted one of her old tributes for the late actor in which she said, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying." Dil Bechara is Sanjana's debut movie (not counting her cameo in 2011 film Rockstar). In the note Sanjana posted on her Instagram story, she talked about wounds which do not heal with time and added, "Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories... Of laughs together that were but will never again be... Of questions that will remain unanswered... Of disbelief, that only keeps growing."

She added, "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity... I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together."

Two weeks ago, Sanjana Sanghi shared a picture from the airport and announced that she was leaving for New Delhi, her hometown. She captioned the post (translated in English): "Bye, Mumbai. It took me four months to see you. I'm going back to Delhi. Your streets seemed a little different, they were empty. Perhaps the sadness in my heart is changing my viewpoint, or perhaps you are also in pain. See you... soon... or may be not."

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.