'Wounds That Contain Dreams And Plans': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi's Heart-Wrenching Tribute

In a moving tribute, Sushant Singh Rajput's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara's co-star Sanjana Sanghi wrote a heart-wrenching post for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 - police say he died by suicide and an investigation is on. On Sunday, Sanjana Sanghi shared multiple pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a warm note for the actor. An excerpt of Sanjana's note read, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding." She spoke of the time spent with Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara and added, "Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled. I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together." Read her post here:

Sanjana, who will make her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, shared an IGTV video on June 14 where she spoke about her memories of Sushant on the sets of the film and accompanied it with a lengthy eulogy note for the late actor. "I refreshed my web pages 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to finally see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together," read an excerpt of Sanjana's post.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. Swastika, in a separate Facebook post, shared a picture of herself with Sushant and Sanjana and wrote, "He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I'll remember this happy you. Today and always."

Sushant, who shot to fame with the TV soap Pavitra Rishta, was last seen in the 2019 film Chhichhore and the Netflix film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara was ready to be released, but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)