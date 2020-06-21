'Wounds That Contain Dreams And Plans': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi's Heart-Wrenching Tribute

Highlights
In a moving tribute, Sushant Singh Rajput's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara's co-star Sanjana Sanghi wrote a heart-wrenching post for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 - police say he died by suicide and an investigation is on. On Sunday, Sanjana Sanghi shared multiple pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote a warm note for the actor. An excerpt of Sanjana's note read, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding." She spoke of the time spent with Sushant on the sets of Dil Bechara and added, "Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled. I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together." Read her post here:
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Sanjana, who will make her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, shared an IGTV video on June 14 where she spoke about her memories of Sushant on the sets of the film and accompanied it with a lengthy eulogy note for the late actor. "I refreshed my web pages 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to finally see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together," read an excerpt of Sanjana's post.
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I'm forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming "Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!" ; To guide me over things big & small through our film's process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother's side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee. Swastika, in a separate Facebook post, shared a picture of herself with Sushant and Sanjana and wrote, "He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I'll remember this happy you. Today and always."
Sushant, who shot to fame with the TV soap Pavitra Rishta, was last seen in the 2019 film Chhichhore and the Netflix film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara was ready to be released, but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)