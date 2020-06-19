Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee: 'Why Write Fake RIPs?'

Swastika Mukherjee shared this photo (courtesy Swastika Mukherjee)

Highlights "He was fighting till he was alive," wrote Swastika

"He is fighting even from his grave," Swastika added in her post

"Sorry Sushant, we are sorry," she wrote

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, wrote a powerful post after the actor's death last Sunday. "Why write fake RIPs?" asked Swastika, joining the social media outrage over condolence messages from several celebrities, accused of alleged double standards. Ms Mukherjee also condemned the often-distasteful media coverage around Sushant's death and wrote: "I am never going to recover from this disgust. Never. Ever. Ever. The disgust that the media, social media and agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at us. Why write fake RIPs? We didn't even allow the man to do that." Swastika Mukherjee, star of many Bengali films, also worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, one of Mr Rajput's best known films.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a handful of celebs such as Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anubhav Sinha, Shekhar Kapur and Raveena Tandon, wrote about "mean girls" and "the Bollywood Privilege Club" in their posts but omitted names while Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, both of who mourned Mr Rajput in social media posts, have been censured for having spoken disparingly about the actor on an episode of Koffee With Karan.

"He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave," Swastika Mukherjee added in her post. Sushant Singh Rajput, last seen in Netflix film Drive, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He died by suicide, say the police, who are carrying out an investigation. The police will also probe allegations that Mr Rajput was depressed because of professional rivalry. Sharing a photo with Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi, who also stars in Dil Bechara, Ms Mukherjee wrapped her post with these words: "Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I'll remember this happy you. Today and always."

Read Swastika Mukherjee's post here:

Earlier, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star of Raabta, lashed out at the media for being too intrusive at the funeral and at trolls who sent her hate messages for not immediately posting a tribute to the actor. "Banging the car window and saying madam sheesha neeche karo na to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral. Funeral is a very private and personal affair. Let's put humanity before our profession," Kriti Sanon wrote in a post.

On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional tribute for the actor, remembering some of the most cherished moments from Dil Bechara sets. "I refreshed my web pages 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing but trying," said her post. Dil Bechara was scheduled to release in May but was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who was one of the few film fraternity members who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral on June 15.