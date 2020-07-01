'See You Soon. Or Maybe Not': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Leaves Mumbai For Hometown

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights Sanjana Sanghi shared an Instagram story from the Mumbai airport

"Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi," she wrote

Sanjana Sanghi revealed she's flying back to Delhi

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, bid adieu to Mumbai in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday afternoon. She said she's flying back to her hometown Delhi. Sharing a selfie of hers from the Mumbai Airport, Sanjana Sanghi wrote a cryptic but heart-wrenching farewell note to Mumbai, hinting that she may never return to Maximum City. "Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. Chaar mahine baad apke darshan hue. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayaad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain, ya shayaad filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hain (Bye, Mumbai. It took me four months to see you. I'm going back to Delhi. Your streets seemed a little different, they were empty. Perhaps the sadness in my heart is changing my viewpoint, or perhaps you are also in pain)," read Sanjana Sanghi's post.

She wrapped her note with these cryptic words: "Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (See you... soon... or may be not)." Sanjana Sanghi stepped into Bollywood with 2011 film Rockstar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. She's also featured in several adverts.

Here's what Sanjana Sanghi posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Screenshot of Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram story

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sanjana Sanghi paid heart-wrenching tributes to her Dil Bechara co-star. "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding," read one of her send-off notes to Sushant. On the day of the actor's death, Sanjana had written: "We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with and I personally never will be able to." Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14. The police say he died by suicide and an investigation is currently underway.

Dil Bechara marks Sanjana Sanghi's first Bollywood film in a lead role. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, an announcement which prompted backlash from fans of the late actor asking for a theatre release. "Let's not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest," Sanjana wrote in an Instagram post after that.