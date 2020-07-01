'See You Soon. Or Maybe Not': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Leaves Mumbai For Hometown

Highlights
- Sanjana Sanghi shared an Instagram story from the Mumbai airport
- "Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi," she wrote
- Sanjana Sanghi revealed she's flying back to Delhi
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who stars in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, bid adieu to Mumbai in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday afternoon. She said she's flying back to her hometown Delhi. Sharing a selfie of hers from the Mumbai Airport, Sanjana Sanghi wrote a cryptic but heart-wrenching farewell note to Mumbai, hinting that she may never return to Maximum City. "Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. Chaar mahine baad apke darshan hue. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayaad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain, ya shayaad filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hain (Bye, Mumbai. It took me four months to see you. I'm going back to Delhi. Your streets seemed a little different, they were empty. Perhaps the sadness in my heart is changing my viewpoint, or perhaps you are also in pain)," read Sanjana Sanghi's post.
She wrapped her note with these cryptic words: "Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (See you... soon... or may be not)." Sanjana Sanghi stepped into Bollywood with 2011 film Rockstar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. She's also featured in several adverts.
Here's what Sanjana Sanghi posted on Wednesday afternoon.
After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sanjana Sanghi paid heart-wrenching tributes to her Dil Bechara co-star. "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding," read one of her send-off notes to Sushant. On the day of the actor's death, Sanjana had written: "We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with and I personally never will be able to." Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14. The police say he died by suicide and an investigation is currently underway.
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I'm forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be. I'm definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming "Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!" ; To guide me over things big & small through our film's process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We're going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you've left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother's side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they're being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country's children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you'd promised we'd do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Dil Bechara marks Sanjana Sanghi's first Bollywood film in a lead role. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, an announcement which prompted backlash from fans of the late actor asking for a theatre release. "Let's not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest," Sanjana wrote in an Instagram post after that.