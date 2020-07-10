Sanjana Sanghi Was Spotted By Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra When She Was In School

A file photo from the sets of Dil Bechara. (courtesy foxstarhindi)

Sanjana Sanghi, who awaits the release of Dil Bechara, which also stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in her latest Instagram post revealed that she was spotted by the film's director Mukesh Chhabra when she was 13-year-old. Sanjana was spotted by the casting director during one of her performances in school. 10 years later, she stars as the lead actress in Mukesh Chhabra's forthcoming film, which also marks his Bollywood debut as a director. Sanjana wrote in her post: "At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to audition then and there itself, and went on to cast me as Mandy in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman's Sir's music.

Sanjana added in her post, "If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor in Dil Bechara, which will be based on my favourite novel The Fault In Our Stars - with his music on our album and background score and Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream." She shared the Dil Bechara title track, which has been sung and composed by AR Rahman, and wrote: "Thank you AR Rahman Sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in."

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film has been directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie. Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and it will be available to both subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the streaming platform.