Why Farah Khan Choreographed The Dil Bechara Title Track For Free

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara title track. (courtesy farahkhankunder )

Highlights The song was Farah Khan's first and last project with Sushant

Dil Bechara title track released on Friday

Dil Bechara title track has been sung and composed by AR Rahman

The Dil Bechara title track, which released on Friday, arouses a variety of emotions in the audiences. Nothing beats the sheer happiness of seeing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput creating magic on screen for the last time, AR Rahman's soulful music and Farah Khan's lively choreography. The song has been trending on Twitter the entire day and we are not surprised at all. Farah Khan, who choreographed the song in one take, did not charge any fee for it. The film's director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, shared the song on social media and revealed in his post why a veteran choreographer like Farah Khan decided to come on board without charging any fee. Mukesh Chhabra recalled the conversation he had with Farah after he called her asking to choreograph the song. "Tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film. It'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant," these were the words of Farah Khan, who loved the song, which has been composed and sung by AR Rahman." Reacting to Mukesh Chhabra's post, Farah Khan wrote in the comments section: "Yeh kehna zaroori tha? Love you ."

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, who choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput for the first and the only time in Dil Bechara title track, shared an extensive note, explaining why the song is very close to her heart. "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant... We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly." Sushant Singh Rajput, who started his career as one of the background dancers in Shiamak Davar's dance troupe, participated in several dance reality shows. Farah Khan added, "I remember Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show."

As a reward, all Sushant wanted was some home-cooked food from Farah Khan. "We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shoot in half a day. As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. Yes this song is very special to me," Farah Khan wrote.

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film has been directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie. The film features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance and AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Dil Bechara is slated to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar and it will be available to the subscribers as well as the non-subscribers of the OTT platform.