'Sab Badal Gaya': Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra 2 Years After Day 1 Of Shoot

It was on this day two years ago that Dil Bechara went on floors. The film's director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his Bollywood debut, shared an emotional note on his Twitter handle on Thursday. The film remains late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first film and stars Sanjana Sanghi. "July 9, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur. Sab badal gaya (everything has changed)," he wrote. Earlier, in a post, Mukesh Chhabra said that he never imagined that her will be releasing Dil Bechara without the film's lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film has been directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie. The film features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance and AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. The title track of the film is slated to release tomorrow.

In one of his previous posts, Mr Chhabra revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput once promised him that he would feature in the film that would mark Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and he did."Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! (Sushant's debut film) to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but I never imagined that I would be releasing this film without him," wrote Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh Chhabra was one of the few members of the film fraternity to attend the actor's funeral in Mumbai, along with Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, his Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The casting director, in his eulogy for Sushant, had described the Kedarnath actor as his "brother." He shared this note:

Dil Bechara is slated to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar and it will be available to the subscribers as well as the non-subscribers of the OTT platform.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, said the police. He became a star after featuring in Balaji Telefilms' popular daily show Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others.

