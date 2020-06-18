Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Background Dancer For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In 2006 Performance

A still from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance. (courtesy: YouTube)

Before late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became a big star in Bollywood and the Indian television industry, he was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe and performed as a background dancer at several events. A few days after the actor's death, the Internet recalled the moment when the Kai Po Che! actor was one of the background dancers during Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Melbourne, Australia, where they represented India and invited the Commonwealth nations to the 2010 games which were hosted by India in New Delhi.

The file video, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput, started trending on Thursday after the former Miss World paid tribute to the late actor. "Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote in her Instagram story.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was also a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan's song Dhoom Again, was a participant in the dance reality shows Zara Nackhe Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In one of the reality shows, Sushant recalled the incident and said, "As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I'm not putting her down," stated Hindustan Times.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday afternoon, said police. No suicide note was found and investigation is being conducted.

After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Mr Rajput was last seen in 2019's Drive.

