For Sushant Singh Rajput, A Send-Off From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Days after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan shared moving tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourned the 34-year-old actor. In an Instagram story on Thursday, Aishwarya wrote: "Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones." The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The police say Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide - an investigation is currently underway. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's message of condolence for Sushant's family coincided with when the actor's ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Patna on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death on Sunday left Bollywood shocked. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was one of the first celebrities to react to the news on Twitter. Remembering the Kai Po Che! actor as a "wonderful talent," Abhishek had tweeted: "This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant."

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, in his tribute post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan appeared rather judgemental in his tone as he wrote: "Excessiveness can often lead to extremes. What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery. To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted." Big B also wrote "Why?" several times as he recollected enjoying Sushant's acting in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: "His work was brilliant, his mind even more."

T 3563 - In memorial Sushant : DAY 4483 Jalsa, Mumbai June 14/15, 2020 Sun/Mon 12:48 AM Why .. Why .. Why .. (cont) https://t.co/uCOUjTIbyn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix film Drive, ahead of which he also starred in Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. The actor's upcoming film is Dil Bechara, which was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

