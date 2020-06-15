"Why," Asks Amitabh Bachchan In Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

"His work was brilliant, his mind even more," wrote Amitabh Bachchan

'Why,' Asks Amitabh Bachchan In Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights

  • Big B began with writing the word 'Why' four times
  • "Excessiveness can often lead to extremes," wrote Big B
  • "To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted," he added
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan, the grand old man of Bollywood, has shared a somewhat troubling tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at home in Mumbai on Sunday. Police say it was suicide. In his rambling note posted on Twitter, Big B begins with writing the word 'Why' four times and ends a recollection of the actor's work in the MS Dhoni biopic with a choice of words that could be seen as tone-deaf to conversations around mental health. Some responses to Big B's post on Twitter are pointing this out to him.

In his tribute, Amitabh Bachchan writes of his admiration for Sushant Singh Rajput's work and personality. "His work was brilliant, his mind even more," Big B writes, "his speak was measured, as was his screen presence." He once asked Mr Rajput about a shot in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story of the cricketer hitting a six - Sushant Singh Rajput explained that he nailed the shot by watching the original video of the real Dhoni hitting the six a hundred times.

Much of Amitabh Bachchan's post, however, reads as somewhat judgemental. When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke, there was a sense of "inner value," Big B writes, calling it a "trait of excessive intelligence." He follows it with these words: "When that takes a diversion from the highway, it invariably ends up against a road block - depressive, unwanted, and in belligerent frustration."

Amitabh Bachchan ends his tribute, well-intentioned no doubt, with more problematic words: "Excessiveness can often lead to extremes. What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery. To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted."

Most responses to Amitabh Bachchan's post agree with him - some comments, however, do warn against making Sushant Singh Rajput accountable for his own death:

Other comments advised Big B and the film industry to look inwards:

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, shot to fame as the star of TV soap Pavitra Rishta. He made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che!He starred in several hits and acclaimed works such as Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

Comments
Amitabh BachchanSushant Singh Rajput

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter