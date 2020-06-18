Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Immersed In Ganga At Hometown Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna (courtesy ANI)

Highlights Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai on June 14

The actor's family attended the funeral on June 15

The actor's ashes were immersed in Ganga on Thursday

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was given a final send-off on Thursday - the actor's family immersed his ashes in river Ganga at the actor's hometown in Patna, reported news agency ANI. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, along with other members of the family, performed the actor's last rites on Thursday afternoon at Patna's NIT Ghat. Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Shuddh Desi Romance, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. The actor died by suicide, say the police, who are investigating the matter. The police will also probe allegations that the actor was depressed because of professional rivalry. The actor allegedly lost six of the seven films he signed in the recent past, claimed politician Sanjay Nirupam.

Bihar: Family of actor #SushantSinghRajput immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Patna today. He died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. pic.twitter.com/Heo6wrrJIQ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

A day after the actor's death shocked the film fraternity and the television world, Sushant Singh Rajput's family members arrived in Mumbai to perform his last rites. Sushant's funeral, held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai's Vile Parle, was attended by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, who co-starred with the actor in Chhichhore; Rajkummar Rao, who worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che!; Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath; Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was photographed at the hospital ahead of the funeral. Actress Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant for six years, visited the family at Sushant's Mumbai residence a day after the funeral.

In a statement, Sushant's family asked fans to celebrate his "life and works," also requesting for privacy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Netflix film Drive, ahead of which he also starred in Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. The actor's upcoming film is Dil Bechara, which was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)