Pics From Dil Bechara Co-Stars Sanjana Sanghi And Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dreamy Days In Paris'

Sanjana Sanghi, thinking of her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a bunch of throwback memories from the shoot days of the song Khul Ke Jeene Ka in Paris. In the photos, Sushant and Sanjana can be seen sharing a few light moments and also making a few goofy memories. Sharing a portion of the song's lyrics, Sanjana wrote that those days in Paris will always be special to her: "Some of the most precious little moments that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating Khul Ke Jeene Ka for you all." This is the lyrics that Sanjana attached to her post: "Aao filmon ke, be adab gaane gaate hain. Heroine hero aaj hum tum ban jaate hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, tareeka tumhe sikhate hain."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's magical chemistry in Khul Ke Jeene Ka will indeed make you smile. AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

In a previous post, Sanjana Sanghi had written about Sushant's infectious energy on films sets, revealing Sushant would break into dance gigs in between difficult shots to lighten the mood. "I never understood what people meant by 'bittersweet' memories really, until we lost him. I do now. Seeing or reliving any of these memories, is just as bitter and tough, as it is calming and sweet," she wrote.

Dil Bechara marks Sanjana Sanghi first film in a lead role while it will remain Sushant's last movie. Dil Bechara is Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.

Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.