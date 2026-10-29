Why Fans Thought Sai Pallavi Was 'Secretly Getting Married', Actor Reveals

Sai Pallavi, who is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, was recently seen on Season 2 of Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi, where she got emotional while talking about her sister Pooja's wedding. It was here that she revealed how, while she was taking care of all the wedding preparations and trying out lehengas for her sister, people thought that the actor was secretly getting married.

Sai Pallavi shared, "After Ramayana, I would try out her lehengas. They would think I am secretly getting married. It's because I would go and say, 'Get me all the wedding attire.' They would think it's my wedding and I was trying it out. So I had to keep hiding it."

Sai Pallavi's Sister Pooja's Emotional Message

A message recorded by her sister Pooja was also played on the same show, where she spoke about how Sai Pallavi took care of everything related to the wedding.

Her sister said, "Pallavi and I both agree that the wedding was beautiful. I enjoyed it, I think. To be fair, it was all Pallavi, to be honest. Because I was in Australia, I only went to India about 10 days before my wedding. Pallavi took care of everything, from the decor to my sarees. She used to shop for me, she would wear the outfits, wear the lehengas and saris."

She continued, "Pallavi would just go to these shops to send me options. She was happy to take down any relative or anybody who would make me more anxious, just to make sure I was okay. After the wedding and reception, when she had finally dropped me off..."

Her sister concluded by saying how emotional Sai Pallavi was when she, along with their parents, finally dropped her off after the wedding. Sai Pallavi was also seen getting emotional on the show. She called them "happy tears" and spoke about how happy she is for her sister.

Work

Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Ramayana, in which she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, with Yash playing Ravana. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

She also has OM: Chapter 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and features Dhanush and Mammootty in lead roles. It will release in cinemas on November 20, following a change to its original schedule.

The film was initially due to arrive on October 16, a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. Dhanush announced the postponement last month, explaining that the decision was linked to the release of Rajinikanth's film and his respect for the superstar.

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