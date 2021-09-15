Why Britney Spears Deleted Instagram Just Days After Engagement To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears with Sam Asghari (courtesy samasghari)

Did you head to Britney Spears' Instagram and found nothing? Well, that's because her account is currently unavailable. This sudden development made fans of the 49-year-old singer rather concerned, which did not go unnoticed by Britney Spears. In a tweet recently, Britney Spears clarified she's just taking a break from Instagram to bask in the glory of her newly-engaged life. "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement! I'll be back soon!" Britney Spears got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this week. Here's what Britney Spears tweeted about her deleted Instagram account:

Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Days before she deleted her Instagram account, Britney Spears made the engagement announcement with an adorable video, in which she literally showed off the ring before being asked by Sam Asghari: "Do you like it?" An ecstatic Britney Spears said: "Yes!"

Sam Asghari, for his part, shared a close-up shot of Britney Spears' engagement ring.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari fell in love after meeting on the sets of the singer's Slumber Party music video in 2016. Britney Spears got engaged to Sam Asghari just days after her father Jamie Spears filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to end the 13-year conservatorship, which the singer is currently fighting in a legal battle.

Britney Spears was previously married to Jason Alexander - they got married in 2004 and parted ways in a few months. The same year, Britney Spears married dancer Kevin Federline and divorced in 2007 - the former couple are parents to two kids.