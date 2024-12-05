Britney Spears Reveals She Moved To Mexico To Get Away From "Cruel" Paparazzi

Singer Britney Spears recently revealed in an Instagram video that she relocated to Mexico to escape "cruel" paparazzi attention. "It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing like a white Jason mask, and it doesn't even look like me," Spears said.

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer in her clip said that the media have always been cruel to her. "They've always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they've illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I'm not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that's why I've moved to Mexico," she said in the video.

The 'Toxic' singer shared a separate clip on the same day acknowledging her birthday on December 2, "I'm turning five this year. I'm turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," she said.

Meanwhile, Spears is not the only person who has moved out of the US. In November, actress and film producer Eva Longoria revealed that she, her husband Jose Baston, and their six-year-old son Santiago are splitting their time between living in Spain and Mexico City, the Independent reported.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress said that she noticed Los Angeles was changing to the point where she no longer wanted to live there.

"I had my whole adult life here," she said about California. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California - it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

The actress acknowledged that she is "privileged" to be able to move countries.

"I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."