Emma Roberts Reveals She Is Not Starring In A Britney Spears Biopic: "It's A Rumour"

Actress Emma Roberts has reacted to the rumours about being cast in pop star Britney Spears' biopic. After Spears' assistant suggested the actress play her in a feature adaptation of the singer's memoir The Woman In Me, Emma Roberts seems more than prepared to take on the portrayal, explaining that she's been preparing for at least 20 years.

“I was like, I love her assistant,” she told Cosmo, reports deadline.com.

“I mean, it's my true dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumour, but I hope maybe it'll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word.'”

She added of her love for Spears: “I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I'm always like, ‘God, he must think I'm so weird.' That's some millennial parenting.”

Spears' longtime assistant Felicia Culotta earlier suggested Roberts take on the role as she told TMZ the actress' child stardom on “Unfabulous” parallels Spears' own adolescence on the “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club”.

Culotta also suggested Timothee Chalamet play Spears' ex Justin Timberlake, and Drew Barrymore as the personal assistant herself, who has been working with Spears since 1997.

The actress is known for her work in the horror and thriller genres, which have established her as a scream queen. Roberts made her acting debut in the crime film Blow in 2001. She went on to star in several films such as Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Hotel For Dogs, Valentine's Day, It's Kind of a Funny Story and The Art of Getting By to name a few.

