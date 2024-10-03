Sabrina Carpenter On Receiving Same Criticism Britney Spears Did For Embracing Her Sexuality: "It's Unfortunate"

This was Sabrina Carpenter's breakout year in the music industry with the release of her hit single Espresso. Soon after, the singer dropped her album Short n' Sweet which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. With the recognition came the criticism, as Sabrina faced backlash for her stage outfits and sexual innuendos in her songs. In a recent interview, Sabrina Carpenter was asked if she faced criticism that artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera suffered for incorporating their sexuality into their music. “I definitely get that as well,” said the singer.

“You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that's OK. It's unfortunate that it's ever been something to criticise because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it's nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that's what you've got to do,” Sabrina said in an interview with TIME.

Sabrina Carpenter is currently on her Short n' Sweet music tour in the US. The singer revealed that the hardest part of performing is not tripping as she is constantly running up and down stairs. She added that she had no intensive pre-tour training regimen for the tour and her body seems to be feeling it. “I've started doing ice baths like a little spiritual man,” Sabrina admitted.

Recently, Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Song of the Year award for her hit single Espresso at the MTV VMAs. The singer was nominated in seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Espresso, Song of the Summer for Please Please Please and Best Pop Artist. She also bagged nominations in the Best Editing category for Espresso music video and received nods in Best Direction and Best Art Direction categories for Please Please Please music video.