Sabrina Carpenter And Jenna Ortega Looked Hauntingly Fabulous In The Taste Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega dish out haunting looks in Taste music video

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega sent the internet on a gory yet gorgeous fashion adventure in their latest music video. As part of Sabrina Carpenter's latest long playing album Short n' Sweet, the popstar has released the first single Taste that featured both Sabrina and Jenna. The duo are seen thirsting for each other's blood and going for the kill while being dolled up in chic OOTDs in their latest release.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter Is Giving Early 2000s Pin Up Vibes As The Face Of Kim Kardashian's Skims For Spring 2024

Here are the looks served fresh by the two divas in the music video.

Sabrina was first seen making an entrance into the music video wearing a teal blue bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and band sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waist leggings with a silver button closure and a pair of sparkling blue pointed-toe heels.

Jenna's first look featured a black sleeveless top with a plunging neckline and a golden heart metal brooch woven through a cutout design. She teamed this with a burgundy pencil skirt made out of a leather material that hugged her curves perfectly. Jenna wore a white gold and diamond bracelet on one of her wrists which was visible as she shot Sabrina's character in the song.

Next, Sabrina was seen wearing a white bodycon mini dress with a floor-length cape made out of net material and detailed with a white faux feather border. She accessorised this look with a pair of white stockings with lace and white block heels. No marks for guessing that this look was bathed in blood and one of Sabrina's arms was severed by her antagonist in the video.

Jenna, on the other hand, was seen wearing a nude sequin bodycon dress with a black floor-grazing net cape detailed with black feathers, a pair of see-through lace stockings and black stilettos.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jennaortega

Next, Sabrina was seen wearing coordinated pair of a blue gingham printed corset top with spaghetti straps and form fitting high-waist chino trousers. Sabrina wore a silver heart charm necklace that added bling to this look. Her stomach was blood stained since Jenna had attacked her with a machine saw before this scene.

Jenna wore a structured strapless dress in a woven tweed material with majorly a black colour interwoven with gold and silver threads to make horizontal lined designs throughout the material. The neckline featured a contrasting white corset detail and black standing collar details on the both sides of her chest. She paired this look with a pair of black Louboutin heels.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jennaortega

Both Sabrina and Jenna were seen in structured black gown clad avatars for another look in the song. Sabrina wore a corset fit, half-sleeve floor length gown with a structured waistline that she teamed with a single lined diamond necklace. Jenna wore a full-sleeve gown with a standing shoulder, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with ankle-strap heeled pumps and a gold and peal choker necklace.

Last but not the least, Sabrina wore a cutesy off-shoulder baby pink short dress to role play a patient in the video with white polka dots that she paired with black laced net stockings.

Jenna played a one-eyed pirate nurse in the look wearing a white off-shoulder bodycon dress with a white eye band detailed with a red plus sign that covered her right eye and a nurse's cap for the look.

Sabrina showcased her signature blonde bangs and long open tresses throughout the video and pink nude glam makeup look for the video. Jenna too wore her black locks with bangs and the rest left loose over her shoulders complemented by a dark gothic inspired glam makeup look with deep plum lips and defined eyes throughout the production.

Didn't Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega make a case for gory yet glamorous fashion moments in their latest single Taste? We say a resounding yes.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter Is Making Us Do A Double Take In Her Black Lingerie Set