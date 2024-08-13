Viral Video: Sabrina Carpenter Narrowly Escapes Injury From Fireworks On Stage

Sabrina Carpenter had a frightening experience during her California concert over the weekend when unexpected fireworks caused her to dash offstage in terror. The pop sensation was performing at San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival on Saturday when the pyrotechnics behind her suddenly malfunctioned. The 25-year-old singer narrowly avoided a potentially serious injury as the fireworks erupted unexpectedly during her performance. In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sabrina Carpenter is seen glancing back, alarmed by the sudden explosions. Realising something was amiss, the Espresso singer quickly leaped off the stage, screamed, and bolted backstage to safety.

As soon as the video went viral, Internet users expressed their concern on social media. A fan commented, "Sabrina girl, are you okay? You scared us with your screams at the end of the show with the pyrotechnics." Another wrote, "Our Polly pocket was NOT prepared for the pyro and fireworks at the end of the show." A third fan added, "The ending of the show looked like something straight out of a movie. Poor Sabrina was scarred for life with those fireworks."

On Sunday, she expressed her gratitude to fans on Instagram and gave a special shout-out to Kacey Musgraves, with whom she performed a duet of Nancy Sinatra's classic, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'." In her post, which included a series of photos from the event, she wrote, "Headlined @outsidelands. thank you to everyone who came." She continued, "Special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me." She added, "And thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much."