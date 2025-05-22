Hyper-Realistic Sabrina Carpenter Cake Goes Viral, Internet Is Unsure If It's Funny Or Scary

It's a new day, and a new hyper-realistic cake has gone viral on social media. What has caught people's interest is not just the celebrity the cake is a "lookalike" of, but also the person who posted about it. Popular podcast host Joe Rogan took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the cake studio that made his daughter's birthday treat. The subject of the decadent dessert was none other than the famous singer, Sabrina Carpenter. Joe Rogan posted multiple photos of the hyper-realistic cake, which resembles a sculptured bust of Sabrina.

One photo shows a half-eaten side of the cake (which is actually the back of the figure's head). It seems to be a chocolate cake with green-coloured cream/icing in between layers. In the caption, Joe Rogan called it "Incredible delicious art!" Take a look below:

Instagram users had mixed reactions to this hyper-realistic cake. Some found its appearance rather funny, while others called it "scary." Read a few of the comments below:

"Sabrina Carpenter cake posted by Joe Rogan was not on my bingo card."

"Sabrina should get a Joe Rogan cake for her Dad's birthday."

"Why is this the funniest thing ever?"

"Sabrina cake-penter (laughs in dad joke)."

"The slide with her face eaten off really got me."

"Celebrity worship to this degree is icky. I do appreciate the skill it took to make that, though."

"This is easily one of the weirdest things Rogan has ever posted. I legitimately thought that was Hilary Clinton. It barely looks like Sabrina."

"This promotes zombie activities and concerns me."

"This was scary real."

"That's terrifying."

Talking about Sabrina Carpenter and cake, we cannot help but remember the singer's iconic 25th birthday cake, which took the internet by storm last year. The cake had an imprint of a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. It featured a serious-looking picture of the actor along with the text, "No, don't turn 25 [you're] so sexy aha." Read the complete article here.