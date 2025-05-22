"Funny As S**t": JD Vance's Praise For Elon Musk. Tesla CEO's One-Word Reply

US Vice President JD Vance has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying he's "funny as sh*t", adding that the billionaire is one of the smartest people alive.

On the Joe Rogan show, Mr Vance agreed with the podcaster, who remarked, "You can say a lot of things about Elon Musk, but you can't say he's a dumb**s." The two then shared a hearty laugh, with Mr Rogan adding, "You get dunked on by one of the smartest guys alive."

Elon Musk shared the 15-second clip on social media and responded with, "Lmao," short for (Laughing My A** Off).

The video quickly went viral, with one person commenting, "It's like watching people trying to troll JK Rowling. You're not going to outsmart and outtalk a true master of the language."

Another wrote, "It is good for soul to have a sense of humour...And Elon has a good one..."

"Even the VP can attest to the fact that Kemius Maximus (Musk's X handle username) is funny."

In March, an audio clip of Mr Vance criticising Mr Musk went viral on X. In the audio, he appeared to accuse the SpaceX CEO of "cosplaying as a great American leader."

He said, "He's [Musk] not even an American. He is from South Africa, adding that his actions are not helping the Trump administration but are making them look bad."

Later, Mr Vance denied saying any such thing and called the audio clip AI-generated.

Earlier this month, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that Musk and Vance were pressuring America to increase its birthrate to return to being a Christian nation, reported Fox News.

The former first lady said, "Return to the family, the nuclear family, return to being a Christian nation, return to producing a lot of children, which is sort of odd because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them. So none of this adds up."