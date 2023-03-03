Fun Fact: Abhishek Bachchan Learnt Sarod From Amjad Ali Khan As A Child

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan attended Three Generations One Nation – a concert celebrating the legacy of Sarod maestro Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan - at Mumbai's Jamshed Bhabha Theatre on Thursday. The event, which marked the debut performance of the legendary Sarod player's grandsons Zohaan and Abeer, saw the three generations of musicians from the Bangash family – Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons Zohaan and Abeer - performing together. Abhishek witnessed the iconic moment with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In an Instagram post, the actor recalled that he used to learn Sarod from “guru” Amjad Ali Khan in his childhood. But Abhishek discontinued the classes when he had to “move to boarding school” in Switzerland. Abhishek Bachchan's peers during the Sarod lessons were Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan and Ayaan, who are now renowned classical musicians.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video and a photo from the concert and wrote, “An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan sahab along with my brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash but happiest to hear young Zohaan and Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way!”

The actor added, “In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn't continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still. But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema's sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together! The future of our music, Indian classical music, is in safe hands.”

Abhishek Bachchan studied at Switzerland's boarding school named Aiglon College. He then joined Boston University.

The actor's post from the event received a whole lot of love from Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. “Thank you for all your love as always, Abhishek Bachchan,” commented Ayaan while Amaan dropped red heart icons and wrote, “Bro.”

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, too, shared some photos from the concert on his Instagram page. He can be seen posing alongside his sons, and grandsons, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the snaps.

Tabla maestro Satyajit Talwalkar and classical musician Anubrata Chatterjee also performed with the Bangash family.