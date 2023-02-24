Abhishek Bachchan Best Dancer After Madhuri Dixit? His Reply To Tweet - 'Was There Even A Debate?'

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from the video.(courtesy: AnanyaP08849831)

It is no news that Madhuri Dixit is the Dancing Queen Of Bollywood. But who's the second “best dancer”? Internet thinks it is Abhishek Bachchan and the actor even agrees. The social media users came up with this hilarious conclusion after a video of Abhishek from his 2012 action-comedy Bol Bachchansurfaced on Twitter. “He's the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit in my book,” tweeted a user sharing the video, which shows Abhishek dancing to the track Maar Daala from Devdas (one of Madhuri Dixit's most-loved performances). It was a reply to a fan's tweet that announced Ranbir Kapoor as the “best dancer after Madhuri Dixit” while sharing a video of his recently released song Show Me The Thumka. Almost a day after the user shared Abhishek's dance sequence from Bol Bachchan, another fan retweeted it and wrote, “No more comparisons now. We got the winner – Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan also joined the discussion on Friday. The actor hilariously agreed that he's the “best dancer” after Madhuri Dixit. “Was there ever even a debate on this?” he replied to the fan's tweet and added laughing emojis.

Take a look:

Was there ever even a debate on this???? ????????????????????‍♂️ — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) February 24, 2023

Bol Bachchan, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Ajay Devgn, Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh. Abhishek Bachchan plays a dual role in the film. The viral video shared by the fan showed Abhishek's character Abbas, a classical Kathak dancer, proving his talent in front of Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (Ajay Devgn).

Abhishek Bachchan has not only shown his dance skills in Bol Bachchan but also in songs like Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli), Say Na Say Na (Bluffmaster) and Where's The Party Tonight (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna).

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. It was directed by Tushar Jalota.

Abhishek Bachchan now has Ghoomer in the kitty.