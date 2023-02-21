Abhishek Bachchan's ACP Jai Dixit From Dhoom May Cross Over To YRFs Spy Universe: Report

Images shared on Twitter by fan accounts. (courtesy: Mr_Ranchoddas)

If you haven't already had enough of the spy heroes of Yash Raj Film's spy universe, there might be another one joining the pack. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra is planning to integrate Abhishek Bachchan's ACP Jai Dixit, who was a cop in the Dhoom series, into his spy universe along with Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir. “It is a known fact that in YRF's spy universe, Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir's paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film. Dhoom's Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him into the upcoming movies. How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn't begun yet. However, Abhishek Bachchan's Jai Dixit does certainly have a future in the spy universe. All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity,” a source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Salman Khan had made a special appearance in the movie Pathaan thereby reprising his role of YRF's other spy hero, Tiger. The coming together of two Bollywood superstars in one frame had set social media abuzz with many speculating about Shah Rukh's cameo in the upcoming film Tiger 3. Joining the bandwagon was also Hrithik Roshan's character from the movies War namely Kabir. Will Abhishek Bachchan be a part of the spy universe is something that only time can tell but it has certainly piqued the interest of the fans who are eagerly waiting for any further developments.

Dhoom, the first in the series, was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and released in 2004. Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen played important parts in the film which was later expanded into a franchise with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra's characters remaining constant. Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played the roles of an antagonist in Dhoom 2 and 3 respectively.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which has shattered box office records since it was released on January 25, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika against a terrorist played by John Abraham.