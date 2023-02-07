In Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives Album, This 'Beautiful View' Of Wife Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan posted this picture (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday in Maldives last weekend and has shared a vacation album on Instagram. The pictures he posted are mostly impersonal - sea and sky views as well as snippets of the resort the Bachchans stayed at; impersonal photos – except for one. Abhishek captioned one set of pictures: "Some more beautiful views. Especially the last one." No prizes for guessing what the last view is – a photo of wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, lovely in black and her signature red lips. Can't argue with Abhishek, the last picture is definitely the most beautiful view.

Daughter Aaradhya accompanied her parents, as always; one of the pictures shows a circle of flowers around the message "Welcome home Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya."

See Abhishek's post here – scroll to the end for the photo of Aishwarya:

Abhishek captioned a set of landscapes: "Celebrating another trip around the sun! The weekend was perfect. I would like to thank St Regis Maldives for making it so memorable for me. We had a wonderful time. Beautiful views, beautiful people. My gratitude."

See his post here:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007 after dating for some years. They had co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke but fell in love while making Guru. Daughter Aaradhya was born in 2012.

Abhishek was last seen in the films Dasvi and Bob Biswas. His line-up includes Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Ghoomer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently starred in the first part of Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, the second part of which will release this year.