When Abhishek Bachchan Met Ajith's Wife Shalini And Son Aadvik At A Chennaiyin FC Match

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: ThalaAjith_FC)

Actor Ajith's wife Shalini Ajith and their son, were pleasantly surprised after they ran into Abhishek Bachchan at a football match in Chennai. Incidentally, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is the owner of the co-owner of the football club Chennaiyin FC was present at the stadium when he spotted Shalini and her young son, who had come to watch a match. In the clip shared on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen greeting Shalini while patting Aadvik on his head. The little one can be seen wearing the jersey of Chennaiyin FC team.

Social media users were very excited to see this meet-up. Some even said it's a rare video of Shalini making a public appearance.

A few days back, social media users hailed Abhishek Bachchan as the second-best dancer in Bollywood after Madhuri Dixit.

The social media users came up with this hilarious conclusion after a video of Abhishek from his 2012 action-comedy Bol Bachchan surfaced on Twitter. “He's the best dancer after Madhuri Dixit in my book,” tweeted a user sharing the video, which shows Abhishek dancing to the track Maar Daala from Devdas (one of Madhuri Dixit's most-loved performances). It was a reply to a fan's tweet that announced Ranbir Kapoor as the “best dancer after Madhuri Dixit” while sharing a video of his recently released song Show Me The Thumka. Almost a day after the user shared Abhishek's dance sequence from Bol Bachchan, another fan retweeted it and wrote, “No more comparisons now. We got the winner – Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan also joined the discussion on Friday. The actor hilariously agreed that he's the “best dancer” after Madhuri Dixit. “Was there ever even a debate on this?” he replied to the fan's tweet and added laughing emojis.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. It was directed by Tushar Jalota. Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Ghoomer.