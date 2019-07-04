'Who Wore The Neon Better?': Arjun Kapoor, Are You Really Competing With Malaika Arora?

Malaika and Arjun are curently holidaying in New York. (Courtesy: L arjunkapoor R malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika and Arjun shared pictures on Instagram Both the actors sported neon green ensembles with caps Malaika and Arjun headed to New York for Arjun's birthday

In a New York neon-off, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor both shared pictures of themselves wearing the same shade of fluorescent green - she in a tank, he in a hoodie - and a logo cap on Instagram. 'Who wore the neon better?' Arjun asked and promptly received a reply from stylist Tanya Ghavri: "You wish." Hey, you asked, Arjun. Malaika's caption described her as 'Mad Hatter in NYC' - also, picture credit goes to 'THE Mad Hatter'; we're guessing Arjun, since he gets credit for several photos on Malaika's feed. Arjun's self-description was 'Yankee Doodle Do.'

Here are the posts Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor flew to New York ahead of Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday and the actors are keeping their fans updated by sharing pictures from their New York vacation on social media. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are believed to have been dating for a while now but only just made their relationship official on Instagram. The model posted a picture with Arjun on his birthday and it was the very first time that Arjun featured on Malaika's Instagram. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote: "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... love and happiness always." Take a look at the picture here:

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan also appeared to be accompanying Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in New York. Sanjay Kapoor, who is Arjun's uncle, shared a post which featured Malaika, Jahaan and Arjun along with him. Here are the posts shared by Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted hanging together and there are rumours that they may be getting married soon. When asked, both remind the media that it's nobody's business but theirs. Malaika Arora was last seen in the 2018 film Pataakha song Hello Hello whereas Arjun Kapoor starred in India's Most Wanted recently and is currently filming Panipat. He is also waiting for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

