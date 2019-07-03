Malaika Arora's Note To Arjun Kapoor: 'The Right Lover Will Fill Your Bones With Nectar'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai

No more shying away for lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are gradually filling up their social media pages with public declarations of love for each other. Malaika and Arjun are currently holidaying in New York and are very busy with movie dates, dinner nights and shopping trips (check her Instagram stories) and amongst which, she managed to sneak in a love note for Arjun Kapoor. On Tuesday, Malaika shared the screenshot of a verse written by Zimbabwean writer Billy Chapata, that read: "The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the wars in your chest and fill your bones with nectar." Arjun Kapoor found himself tagged in the post and will, therefore, need to take note.

Here's a look at Malaika's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Malaika's Instagram story

Arjun and Malaika, who carefully avoid sharing photos of them together, put up similar stories on Instagram about their recent adventures. We spotted a masked couple in this photo - no points for guessing they are Malaika and Arjun, of course.

Screenshot of Malaika's Instagram story

The couple's New York vacation is an extended version of Arjun's birthday trip to the Big Apple. Malaika's birthday wish for Arjun from New York is the first time she's posted a photo of them together. Here's what she wrote: "Happy b'day my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun... love n happiness always."

Here's Malaika Arora's latest entry to her New York diaries - surprisingly, Arjun Kapoor hasn't asked for photo credit yet in the comments, like he did for her previous photos.

Before Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made it Instagram official, the couple were regularly spotted at film screenings and dinner dates. As of now, rumours are rife that they are headed for a wedding sometime soon but we'd respect what Malaika told HT Brunch in an interview: "It's personal."

