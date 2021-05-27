Who Takes 'Afternoon Naps With Their Sunglasses On?' This Celeb Dad And Daughter

An actress shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @nehadhupia)

Highlights We found a cute picture of this father-daughter duo on Instagram

Both of them can be seen taking naps on the bed

They are sporting sunglasses in the picture

Our Thursday turned better, all thanks to this adorable father-daughter duo, who are chilling at home the best way possible. We found this picture on actress Neha Dhupia's Instagram handle. Neha's post features her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. In the picture, Angad can be seen taking an afternoon nap with the 2-year-old munchkin. Mehr is resting on Angad's tummy as they sleep peacefully on the bed together. Both of them are sporting sunglasses in the picture. Angad is wearing aviators and Mehr looks cute in her pink sunglasses.

Neha, who has presumably clicked their picture, wrote a quirky caption in her post. She wrote, "These two...afternoon naps with their sunglasses on #issavibe."

Take a look at her post here.

Neha posted this picture on her Instagram story as well. Angad acknowledged Neha's post and shared it on his Instagram story. See his post here.

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story Screenshot of Angad Bedi's Instagram story

Angad Bedi had recently tested negative for COVID-19. After his recovery, on May 23, Neha had shared a cute picture of her family reunion on her Instagram handle. The picture features Neha, Angad and their daughter Mehr. In her caption, Neha wrote, "Reunited with papa love... this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. Angad Bedi welcome back to us...home is where the heart is...in your arms."

We are talking about this post.

Angad had posted an adorable clip on his Instagram handle the same day. In the video, COVID-negative Angad can be seen meeting his daughter Mehr at home. Angad met his family after staying in isolation for 16 days. The actor also wrote a heartwarming note in his post. "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation, I get to see my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. I'm home. Neha you and Mehr together make such a lovely home Neha Dhupia...Waheguru Mehr kare (God bless us). #SHUKAR," his caption read.

Take a look at his post here.

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May 2018. Their daughter Mehr was born in November, the same year. The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary on May 10.