'We Are United Now,' Writes COVID-Negative Angad Bedi. Bonus - His Adorable Video With Daughter Mehr

Angad Bedi, who had recently tested positive for coronavirus, is now COVID-negative, the actor shared the news on Instagram. In his post, Angad also treated his Instafam to an adorable video of himself and his daughter Mehr on the platform, as he met her after staying in an isolation for 16 days. The video begins with Neha saying, "C'mon Mehr, where is papa?" After Mehr listens to Neha's voice, the little munchkin runs towards her dad Angad as she sees him. COVID-negative Angad hugs his daughter for a few seconds. We then see him offering chocolate to Mehr. The video also features a picture of Angad with his wife Neha and daughter Mehr in which all of them can be seen posing together.

In the post, Angad also wrote a heartwarming note after the recovery as he "reunited" with his family. "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones," an excerpt from his post read.

"Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation, I get to see my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now...there is no better feeling than coming back home...I'm home. Neha, you and Mehr together make such a lovely home. Waheguru Mehr kare," he added.

Neha dropped a comment on Angad's post. She wrote, "We missed you like crazy...every day every minute every second." To which, Angad replied, "Same here."

Celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza and Aparshakti Khurana also reacted to his post. Tahira wrote, "Had no clue hope you all doing well! So glad you are back with family." Sophie dropped a few red heart emojis. Dia commented, "Rab rakha." Aparshakti also posted red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia welcomed her husband Angad at home after his recovery. Neha shared a happy picture of her family on Instagram and wrote a note along with it. In the picture, Neha can be seen posing with Angad and Mehr. She wrote, "Reunited with papa love... this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. Angad Bedi, welcome back to us...home is where the heart is .. in your arms."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. On May 10, both of them posted anniversary-special posts on their respective Instagram handles while Angad was staying in an isolation. Neha posted a few pictures with him on the platform and wrote, "The many moods of loving you my love... I wish we were together, I wish we were not isolated , I wish I could hold you , I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing... I wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement... I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone , everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love... see you on the other side...stronger #thistooshallpass."

Angad shared a few throwback photos from their wedding on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and Mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, the same year.