'Who Needs YouTube Tutorials?:' Aamir Khan Did Daughter Ira's Makeup. She Her Post

Aamir Khan with Ira. (courtesy ira.khan)

No points for guessing who did Ira Khan's makeup in her latest Instagram entry. On Wednesday night, Ira shared a set of pictures with her dad Aamir Khan, who did her make-up and he did a pretty good job. Ira captioned the post: "Guess who did my make-up?" She added in her caption: "It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?" Aamir Khan might be a social media recluse but he often features on daughter Ira's Instagram profile.

See Ira Khan's post here:

On dad Aamir Khan's birthday this year, Ira shared this picture-perfect throwback from her childhood days and she simply added a heart emoji.

Here's another picture of Ira with dad Aamir, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and another friend. Her caption read: "Bring back sweater weather. And Christmas is always welcome."

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.

Aamir Khan's last onscreen project was the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11.