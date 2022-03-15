Aamir Khan And Daughter Ira - Now That's What We Call A Throwback

Ira Khan with dad Aamir Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a throwback picture

Aamir admitted to not being able to spend much time with his daughter

Ira made her debut as a director in 2019

New Delhi: Aamir Khan turned a year older on Monday, and wishes were pouring in from every corner for the actor. Amid all, he has received one of the warmest and most special birthday wishes from his daughter Ira Khan. The star kid shared a throwback picture of her with her father when she was a little girl. In the post shared on Instagram, the father-daughter duo are posing on a couch-little Ira can be seen in a pink dress while Aamir leaned behind her on the sofa in a blue t-shirt. Sharing the post, Ira captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Well, not long ago, Aamir Khan, in an interview with News18.com, admitted to not being able to spend much time with his daughter when she needed him the most. Calling it the biggest mistake, he said, "Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn't there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn't by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back."

For the unversed, Ira Khan, who suffered clinical depression over four years ago, shared her ordeal with depression last year on her Instagram handle. The star kid is quite vocal about the importance of mental health, and in her post, she talked about how her depression manifests itself.

Sharing the video, she wrote a long note that read, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. So come with me on this journey..."

Here have a look:

Ira Khan is the second child of Aamir Khan's two children, with his first wife, Reena Dutta.