Asked How She 'Beat Depression,' Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Said This

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was in a chatty mood on Friday and so she decided to interact with her Instafam through an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the social media platform. One of the questions Ira Khan was asked by an Instagram user was: "How did you beat depression?" Ira Khan, who opened up about her ordeal with depression last year, replied in her Instagram story: "Get to know yourself. Figure out what you like, what you don't like. Who you like, who you don't like and what you want and then you'll try and start to live your life that way. I think." She added the hashtag #mentalhealth to her post.

Ira Khan has called for starting conversations about mental health on her social media profile multiple times. Last year, in an Instagram post, Ira revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" for more than four years and said in the video, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do." Ira recalled her personal struggle with depression and she added in the video, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better."

In terms of work, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July this year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.