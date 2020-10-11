Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals She Has Been Battling Depression For Over Four Years

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut last year, in her latest Instagram entry, revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" for more than four years. On World Mental Health Day (October 10), Ira Khan shared video, in which she opened up about her mental health battle. Ira began the video by saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do." Ira recalled her personal struggle with depression and she added in the video, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Ira signed off the video saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Ira Khan's post calls for starting a conversation about mental health. She wrote in her caption: "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.