Ira Khan, Missing Dressing Up, Posts Pic Of Her 'Netflix And Chill' Look

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan often trends for her quirky posts and on Tuesday, she added one more to the list. Ira Khan is clearly dressing up, just gave us a stellar idea - putting on your favourite outfit for the next date with Netflix at home. Ira Khan Instagrammed a mirror selfie, in which she looks stunning in a blue satin thigh-high slit gown. She explained the story behind slipping into this dress for chilling at home in the caption: "Because these dresses are too nice to only wear when there's an occasion! Netflix and chill in a blue satin dress," wrote Ira Khan.

So, here's how Ira Khan jazzed up her stay-at-home look. We're impressed.

Earlier this month, Ira Khan opened the doors to her "new home" with this post. She also shared a glimpse of her "favourite spot" in the house: "Everyone should have a favourite spot."

Ira Khan trended a great deal on Father's Day for posting the sweetest wish for her dad Aamir Khan. "Thanks for being you," she wrote.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.