Aamir Khan Opens Up On Taking Reena and Kiran For Granted: 'It's My Biggest Mistake'

Superstar Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr Perfectionist, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He is known for his iconic roles in Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Andaz Apna Apna and many more, but is fairly private about his personal life. Aamir is rarely papped, he famously doesn't attend award shows, doesn't party, went off social media after briefly using it and generally gives the trappings of stardom a wide berth. Recently, speaking to News18, the actor got candid about his family and two failed marriages. Aamir Khan revealed that he took his family, including his ex-wives Reena and Kiran Rao, for granted. He also talked about his relationship with the audience and how they encouraged him.

However, he also regretted not being able to spend much time with his daughter Ira Khan when she needed him the most.

"Somewhere I didn't shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena's parents, Kiran's parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere - today I realise - people who were close to me, I couldn't give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me," he told News18.

When asked if this was an act of selfishness, he agreed and added that he was trying to build a relationship with the audience. He got completely lost in winning the hearts of his fans that he forgot his family was waiting for him.

"It's my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won't blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn't there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn't by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back," Aamir Khan said.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan married twice. First, he was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children- Junaid and Ira Khan. The couple was married for 16 years before separating in 2002. He then married producer Kiran Rao, but last year the couple separated and are now co-parenting their son Azad Rao Khan.