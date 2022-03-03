Asked If He Watched Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply

A throwback of Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights SRK did an Ask Me Session on Twitter

There was one question about Aamir Khan

SRK announced the release date of 'Pathaan' on Wednesday

Shah Rukh Khan's big announcement about his next project Pathaan's release date, was followed by a candid Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. The actor chatted with his fans on Twitter. When a fan asked SRK if he has watched Aamir Khan's to-be-released film Laal Singh Chaddha, SRK has an ROFL reply. "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi?" asked a fan. SRK's reply was: "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir says to show him Pathaan first)." Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan never really shared screen space together, except for a brief while in 1993's Pehla Nasha - Ashutosh Gowariker's first film as a director. The Khan duo have played cameos in Luck By Chance but did not appear together on screen.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaanhttps://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

After the session on Wednesday, SRK thanked his fans and wrote in a tweet: "Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish... YRF and Sid (filmmaker Siddharth Anand) make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love you all)."

Ok boys and girls time to get back to work. Have loads of stuff to finish...YRF and Sid make me work too much. Thank you again for loving #Pathaan so much on behalf of everyone. Will see you soon. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Last year, during a similar Ask Me Anything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to name his favourite movie featuring Aamir Khan. The star listed 5 movies, which included the 1989 revenge drama Raakh, the 1988 romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, biographical sports drama Dangal (which released in 2015). The Academy Award-nominated Lagaan and the 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots were also on Shah Rukh Khan's list.

This is what we are referring to:

Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots https://t.co/5DrnHkDFBM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, this year.

Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.