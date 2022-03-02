'King Is Back' Trends On Twitter After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan announced his next big project on Wednesday and the Internet is obviously thrilled. SRK shared a teaser to announce the release date of Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Sharing the update of the film, SRK tweeted, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now... See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." Soon after the announcement, fans of SRK started sharing tweets along with the hashtag #KingIsBack. On Twitter, #KingIsBackhas been trending all day.

I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrfpic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

On Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post, Ranveer Singh dropped this comment: "Return of the king." A Twitter user was quick to notice that.

Everyone is crying. King is back. Today is SRKians day," tweeted another fan.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan has also backed the film Love Hostel, which stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film released on February 25 on OTT platform Zee5 and it's release clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz. Love Hostel opened to stellar reviews.