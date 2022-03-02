'I Know It's Late:' Shah Rukh Khan Announces Pathaan Release Date. Bonus - Deepika Padukone And John Abraham

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

It's happening! Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of his next project Pathaan on Wednesday and we can't keep calm. The actor shared a teaser of sorts to announce the release date. The video features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham but there is only a glimpse of SRK in the video and voiceover. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The video begins with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham introducing SRK's character in the film as a man on a mission. SRK's character in the film says that his country is his religion and the protection of the county is his duty. He adds that the story of how and why he got the name that he did, will take a while to unfold and that a little wait is required.

Sharing the video, SRK tweeted, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan has also backed the film Love Hostel, which stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film released on February 25 on OTT platform Zee5 and it's release clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz. Love Hostel opened to stellar reviews.