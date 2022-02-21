Turns Out, This Viral Shah Rukh Khan Pic Is Not The 'Original.' See Dabboo Ratnani's Post

The picture of SRK that is trending (courtesy: shahrukhkhanandhratelugufan)

The Internet went gaga over a picture of Shah Rukh Khan recently, in which the actor can be seen in a salt-and-pepper look, sporting long hair and beard and he can be seen dressed in a black tuxedo. Several fan clubs dedicated to SRK were actively sharing the picture on social media and referring to it a his "new look." After the picture went viral, ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared the original picture of SRK that was clicked by him on his Instagram handle. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post: "Be yourself, because an original is worth more than a copy."

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Here's the original picture that was clicked by Dabboo Ratnani:

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. More details on the film are awaited.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan has also backed the film Love Hostel, which stars Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on February 25 on OTT platform Zee5 and it's release will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz.