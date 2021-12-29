Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Pic With Actor Diganta Hazarika From Set

Diganta Hazarika shared this photo. (Image courtesy: diganta_hazarika)

Highlights Diganta Hazarika shared a picture on his Instagram account

"Success is not a good teacher," wrote Diganta Hazarika

Diganta Hazarika was last seen in 'Mohenjo Daro'

On Wednesday, Diganta Hazarika shared a post along with actor Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram handle. Diganta Hazarika made his Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro in 2016 and was also seen in 1962: The War in the Hills. The actor is reportedly to feature in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the post, Diganta wrote: "Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble....SRK, the most successful actor of India cinema yet the humble human being," in his caption.

Check out Diganta Hazarika's post here:

Recently, it was reported that Diganta Hazarika signed YRF's next big-budget project Pathan and was spotted outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Pathan is an action-drama film led by Shah Rukh Khan. This film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The filmmaker's last directorial was War in 2019, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He has also directed films like Bang Bang, Anjaana Anjaani, Salaam Namaste among others. The film, Pathan is one of the many films which comes under Yash Raj's 50 years celebration plan.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. Shah Rukh Khan has also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas that stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.