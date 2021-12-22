Shah Rukh Khan Spotted On Set For The First Time Since Son Aryan's Bail. Pic Inside

A throwback of Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan is back at work. The 56-year-old actor was clicked on set in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was pictured entering a set, dressed in a black T-shirt and wearing glasses. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor shared picture on Instagram. The actor was spotted for the first time in Mumbai since his and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, 23, was granted a bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan, with several other people, was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was in judicial custody for almost three weeks before walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail in October.

The picture of Shah Rukh Khan on the set, shared by several fan pages, is trending big time on social media. See the aforementioned photograph here:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released earlier this month.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. More details on the film are awaited.