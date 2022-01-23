Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Note To An Egyptian Travel Agent For Helping Professor Ashwini Deshpande

Shah Rukh Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress his fans with his kind gesture. This time Shah Rukh Khan sent a note to an Egyptian travel agent who helped the Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande who wanted to transfer money to Egypt but was facing difficulties. Ashwini shared a Twitter where she revealed that the Egyptian travel agent agreed to help her since she came from "Shah Rukh Khan's country". In the tweet, Ashwini Deshpande wrote about the incident: "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of Shah Rukh Khan. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for Shah Rukh Khan. & he did!."

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

The professor later went to Egypt and met the travel agent and thanked him for his gesture. She also requested SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment to send a picture of SRK, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan, autographed in his daughter's name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!" Reacting to the request, Shah Rukh's team surprised everyone by sharing three photos of the actor with the professor. Along with photos, the superstar also wrote an adorable note for the Egyptian travel agent. This is what the note read: "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply." Ashwini shared the photos along with the note on Twitter and wrote, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine Ketaki Varma Thanks Pooja Dadlani for getting in touch & of course to Shah Rukh Khan for the gracious gesture."

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to@iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUqpic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone.